Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth $59,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

