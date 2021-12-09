Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBRIY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $0.01.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

