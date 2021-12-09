Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,107 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.28. 4,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,988. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

