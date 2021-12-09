Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.45. 28,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

