Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 45,055 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,490,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,470. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

