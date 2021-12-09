Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $33.92 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.19% of NICE worth $33,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.08. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

