Harold Hamm Acquires 117,020 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00.

Shares of CLR opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

