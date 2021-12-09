Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.73.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
