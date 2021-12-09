Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.