Hathor (HTR) Market Cap Achieves $232.84 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $232.84 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.50 or 0.08564756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.52 or 0.99368373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 898,226,624 coins and its circulating supply is 222,281,624 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

