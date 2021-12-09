HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Buys $24,200.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Jin-An Jiao acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ HCWB opened at $2.75 on Thursday. HCW Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.
