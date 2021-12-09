HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Buys $24,200.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Jin-An Jiao acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HCWB opened at $2.75 on Thursday. HCW Biologics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

