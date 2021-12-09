Head-To-Head Review: QDM International (QDMI) and Its Competitors

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 34 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QDM International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 247 1057 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given QDM International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.54, meaning that its stock price is 654% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.29 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 39.30

QDM International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59% QDM International Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QDM International competitors beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

