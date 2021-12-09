Head-To-Head Review: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) versus Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Uber Technologies and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 7 0 0 1.70

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $69.76, suggesting a potential upside of 79.74%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 6.76 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -29.85 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.65 $170.10 million $1.53 45.95

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58%

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

