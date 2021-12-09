HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.67, but opened at $41.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 79,971 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.