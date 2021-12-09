Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hecla Mining also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

