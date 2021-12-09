Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HEINY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HEINY opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

