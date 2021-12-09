Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.68 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00322340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

