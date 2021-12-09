HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.01 ($105.63).

HFG opened at €85.72 ($96.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.19. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

