Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($94.38) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.20 ($103.60).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €71.66 ($80.52) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.60. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.