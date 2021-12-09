HM Capital Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VIG stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

