HM Capital Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 106,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.