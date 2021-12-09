Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

