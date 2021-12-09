Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.97 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-2.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 4,471,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,429. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.