Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $32,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,243,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,824. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

