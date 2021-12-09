Howland Capital Management LLC Has $16.55 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

YUM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.