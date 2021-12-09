Howland Capital Management LLC Has $23.17 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.95. 60,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,290. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

