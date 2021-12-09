Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

