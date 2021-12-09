Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 133,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,355. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.