Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE HUBB opened at $209.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.