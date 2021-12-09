Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading 1.2% Higher

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,014 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

