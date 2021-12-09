I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Research Coverage Started at Siebert Williams Shank

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

I-Mab stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 600.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

