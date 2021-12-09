iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CEO Acquires $99,445.50 in Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICAD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 1,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,737. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICAD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in iCAD by 91.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

