ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 254,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,210,270 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.30.

The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after acquiring an additional 704,916 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 13.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,120,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,008 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,018,000 after acquiring an additional 294,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,219,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 168,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

