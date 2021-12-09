II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,343. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

