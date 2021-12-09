IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 564.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 310.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. IMAX’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

