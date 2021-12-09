Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $916.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

