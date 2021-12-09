Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

