Inlet Private Wealth LLC Invests $6.25 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 64,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Sony Group makes up 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,043,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,247,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,214,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.