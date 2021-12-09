Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $25.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INGXF remained flat at $$14.86 during trading on Thursday. 1,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

