Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $851.25 million, a PE ratio of -133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

