Insider Buying: EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Acquires 22,040 Shares of Stock

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine bought 22,040 shares of EzFill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jack Levine purchased 40,000 shares of EzFill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

