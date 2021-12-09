Insider Buying: Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($424,346.90).

Shares of GMR opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.38 million and a PE ratio of -70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Gaming Realms plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.85 ($0.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

