Insider Buying: Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raj Rajgopal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vuzix alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Raj Rajgopal bought 2,200 shares of Vuzix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $23,606.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $661.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.