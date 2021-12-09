Insider Buying: WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) Director Jeffrey Sine bought 8,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WeWork stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 2,334,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,962. WeWork Inc has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

