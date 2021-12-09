Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Acquires $20,274.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Damien Vassall acquired 6,200 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $20,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of 121.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $4,322,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 395,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.