Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Acquires $24,475.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WRAP opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $201.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,933,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,553,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,933,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,877,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 485,338 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

