Insider Buying: Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Acquires $170,000.00 in Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XOS opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48. Xos Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Xos Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOS. Bank of America began coverage on XOS in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

