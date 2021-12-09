Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 18,316 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 650,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,680. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.