Insider Selling: Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells 18,316 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 650,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,680. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
