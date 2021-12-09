Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

