Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 45,449 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SGEN stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.96. The company had a trading volume of 842,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,864. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

