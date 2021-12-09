Insights Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.34 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $562.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00219792 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,595,799 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

